Flowers Hospital looking to hire

CEO Jeff Brannon said this is a great time for those looking for a job.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 has been bringing you a closer look at jobs available in our area. We have told you about a variety of industries looking to hire immediately, one of those being healthcare.

Just in the clinical areas alone right now Flowers Hospital has 73 nursing openings. Altogether, the hospital has about 120 job openings.

Whether it may be for an entry level position or if they have a license to work as a nurse, raspatory therapist or a RAD tech, there are openings in all of these areas at Flowers Hospital.

Brannon said the pandemic has impacted the job market, especially for entry level jobs, such as support staff and business office personnel. He said his is where the hospital is hurting the most at the moment when it comes to hiring.

“The average hourly rate for those jobs are going to be somewhere north of $10 an hour,” Jeff Brannon, CEO, said. “Certainly, if you have, you know if you are making 13 to 15 dollars an hour sitting at home, that’s kind of hard to compete with. But I will say, that’s still September, no one know what’s going to go on after that and we’re looking for people who want to be a part of our team, want to be career minded. We have those opportunities here.”

Brannon said they remain focused on the workforce needs in the area and are working to fill these positions.

There are several ways those interested can apply. If you are interested in a clinical position you can email Hannah Glover at hglover@flowershospital.com. You can also call (334)793-5000 and ask for Human Resources. You can even stop by the hospital to apply if you would like or apply online by clicking the link below.

Click here to apply at Flowers Hospital.

