Enterprise High School announces graduation at Wildcat Stadium

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise High School has made the call on graduation in Wildcat Stadium.

After concerns the field might not completed with artificial turf being laid, EHS principal Stan Sauls announced today the high school will have graduation at Wildcat Stadium on May 27th at 9 a.m.

There will be a 50% capacity to allow for social distancing.

There will be a maximum of 10 tickets per student for family and friends.

Masks will be optional for those in attendance at graduation.

“Very excited,” EHS Principal Stan Sauls said. “Not only the faculty and staff but the students. This is the first that I’ve announced we are absolutely having graduation in Wildcat Stadium on the 27th so I anticipate a lot of excitement in the community.”

Seniors will have graduation practice on Wednesday May 26.

