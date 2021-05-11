Advertisement

ADECA surplus auction starts this week

By Jonathan Grass WSFA
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will host its next state surplus property auction this week.

Computers, office furniture, vehicles and more will be up for bid at GovDeals.com starting at 7:30 a.m. May 13 and running until 6 p.m. May 19.

For information on becoming an authorized bidder, click here. The auction items will be listed here starting May 13.

Auction items can be inspected onsite at ADECA’s Surplus Property Division’s Montgomery warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on May 14.

ADECA conducts online public auctions periodically each year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

For more information about the online auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus or call 334-284-0577.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

