7 injured in Monday night Montgomery shooting, police say

Those seven people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Scene where 7 injured in shooting on South Court Street in Montgomery (WSFA)
Scene where 7 injured in shooting on South Court Street in Montgomery (WSFA)(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that sent seven people to the hospital.

MPD spokeswoman Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a local hospital at about 10:30 p.m. Monday after getting word that they were treating gunshot victims. She said seven people had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police determined it happened in the 3800 block of South Court Street. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at the Big Cat package store at South Court Street and West Delano Avenue.

No other information was released.

