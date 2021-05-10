Tropical storm forms in Eastern Pacific: Earliest storm on record for the region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Andres formed on Sunday, May 9 in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.

Meteorologists say the storm formed Sunday with winds of 35 mph, and is not expected to impact any land.

The storm’s formation marks the earliest recorded storm in history for the Eastern Pacific region, beating out the previous record of Tropical Depression Adrian in 2017 on May 10th.

The Eastern Pacific Hurricane season officially gets underway Saturday, May 15th.

WCTV Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says that even though this storm now holds the record for the earliest storm to form in the Eastern Pacific, this does not serve as an indicator as to what we could expect in the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

