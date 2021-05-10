Advertisement

Showers and storms return this week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS  – Rain chances have returned to start the week off as a cold front makes it way towards the Wiregrass. Showers and storms will be possible the first half of the week, better chances today and Wednesday. After the front finally pushes through, we will see a cooler last half of the week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns Friday just in time for the next weekend which looks dry and nice.

TODAY – Morning rain, PM clouds High near 81°.  Winds SW 5-10 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW– More scattered showers and storms. High near 83°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain.  Low: 67° High: 78° 60%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 73° 30%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 78°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 60° High: 85°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85°

TUE: Partly cloudy.  Low: 65° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts.  Seas 1-2 ft.

