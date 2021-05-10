Sheriff: Man who kidnapped teen has violent history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of a Geneva County teen has a history of domestic violence, according to law enforcement officials.

Officers captured 21-year old Ezekiel Vang Monday, after he led police on a two-state chase that began in south Georgia and ended near Greenville, Florida. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said he has received unconfirmed reports that Vang may have shot at officers.

Jada Varner, the 16-year old taken from her Slocomb home is safe. “She will be okay,” is how Helms describes her condition.

The sheriff theorizes that Vang had hidden near Varner’s home on Sunday and waited for her to arrive. When she did, Vang kidnapped her at gunpoint as horrified family members looked on.

This is apparently not Vang’s first run-in with the law. Helms tells News 4 that he had protection orders sought against him in Wisconsin due to domestic violence threats or allegations.

Vang could face charges, possibly in three other states, related to Varner’s abduction.

Helms is thankful to all agencies that assisted.

