Advertisement

Sheriff: Man who kidnapped teen has violent history

Officers captured Ezekiel Vang Monday, girl abducted is safe.
16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner and 21-year-old Ezekiel Vang
16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner and 21-year-old Ezekiel Vang(ALEA)
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of a Geneva County teen has a history of domestic violence, according to law enforcement officials.

Officers captured 21-year old Ezekiel Vang Monday, after he led police on a two-state chase that began in south Georgia and ended near Greenville, Florida. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said he has received unconfirmed reports that Vang may have shot at officers.

Jada Varner, the 16-year old taken from her Slocomb home is safe. “She will be okay,” is how Helms describes her condition.

The sheriff theorizes that Vang had hidden near Varner’s home on Sunday and waited for her to arrive. When she did, Vang kidnapped her at gunpoint as horrified family members looked on.

This is apparently not Vang’s first run-in with the law. Helms tells News 4 that he had protection orders sought against him in Wisconsin due to domestic violence threats or allegations.

Vang could face charges, possibly in three other states, related to Varner’s abduction.

Helms is thankful to all agencies that assisted.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania...
What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally
Zack's Family Restaurant is forced to close their doors this Mother's Day due to being under...
Restaurants forced to adjust hours due to staffing
There is a large police presence in a north Montgomery neighborhood.
2 MPD officers shot in north Montgomery

Latest News

A bill to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina is on the calendar for debate at the...
Ivey ‘hopes’ to sign medical marijuana bill after thorough review
Governor Brian Kemp during March 5 press conference, declaring a State of Emergency
Kemp to sign new citizen’s arrest legislation today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-10
Showers and storms return this week
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen