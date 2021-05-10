Advertisement

Scrap vehicles catch fire at Troy recycling center

By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cause of a fire at Brantley Recycle Center on N 3 Notch Street is under investigation.

Troy Deputy Fire Chief Curtis Shaver said they got the call around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

He said a large pile of scrap vehicles were on fire, calling it an “extremely large fire.” It did not spread to other buildings and there were no injuries.

The fire took about two hours to get under control. Even then, firefighters continued working to extinguish it completely.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/07/scrap-vehicles-catch-fire-troy-recycling-center/

