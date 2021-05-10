Scrap vehicles catch fire at Troy recycling center

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cause of a fire at Brantley Recycle Center on N 3 Notch Street is under investigation.

Troy Deputy Fire Chief Curtis Shaver said they got the call around 1:50 p.m. Friday.

He said a large pile of scrap vehicles were on fire, calling it an “extremely large fire.” It did not spread to other buildings and there were no injuries.

The fire took about two hours to get under control. Even then, firefighters continued working to extinguish it completely.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/07/scrap-vehicles-catch-fire-troy-recycling-center/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.