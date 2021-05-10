Saban, Barkley, others to help encourage COVID vaccine in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban, basketball great Charles Barkley and other athletes will take part in a PSA to encourage people across Alabama to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both Saban and Barkley have recorded COVID-safety Public Service Announcements in the past including Coach Saban getting onto Big Al for not masking up.

Coach Saban recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive and missing the Iron Bowl in November 2020.

Here is the statement from ADPH about the upcoming video campaign:

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is very pleased that Coach Nick Saban and other notable sports figures, including Charles Barkley, are encouraging Alabamians to take COVID 19 vaccine. Alabamians have great respect for the opinions of these important leaders in the world of sports. ADPH appreciates this partnership, as we work together as one, to protect the health and well being of our state. All Alabamians want to return to our normal lives, which includes celebrating our state’s love of football, basketball, and other sporting events like we have in the past.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/07/saban-barkley-others-help-encourage-covid-vaccine-alabama/

