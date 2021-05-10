Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – A humid first half of the week will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Rain chances will be higher for Tuesday evening, with more scattered activity Wednesday and early Thursday, before we dry out and turn cooler. Temperatures look to be below normal for late-week and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 67°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 78° 60%

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.