Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Credit: Pexels
Credit: Pexels(KCRG)
By David Paul
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A humid first half of the week will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Rain chances will be higher for Tuesday evening, with more scattered activity Wednesday and early Thursday, before we dry out and turn cooler. Temperatures look to be below normal for late-week and the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 67°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 78° 60%

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 69° 30%

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

MON: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

