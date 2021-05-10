PCS baseball advances to the Final Four

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian Eagles defeat #1 ranked T.R. Miller 8-6 in game three of the Quarterfinals.

Providence will face the Bayside Academy Admirals in the AHSAA Class 3A Semifinals May 14-15.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

