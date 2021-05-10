Advertisement

PCS baseball advances to the Final Four

Eagles knock off #1 ranked T.R. Miller in game three.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian Eagles defeat #1 ranked T.R. Miller 8-6 in game three of the Quarterfinals.

Providence will face the Bayside Academy Admirals in the AHSAA Class 3A Semifinals May 14-15.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania...
What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?
Zack's Family Restaurant is forced to close their doors this Mother's Day due to being under...
Restaurants forced to adjust hours due to staffing
There is a large police presence in a north Montgomery neighborhood.
2 MPD officers shot in north Montgomery
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally
BHB Foundation
BHB Bash raises awareness of mental health issues during downtown event

Latest News

Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic
Birmingham Brings Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic to City This Fall
The nearly 5-hour long softball game between Montgomery's Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier high...
5-hour Montgomery softball game breaks numerous state, national records
On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State