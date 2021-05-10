Advertisement

Montgomery woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day

Published: May. 10, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mother’s Day doubled as a birthday celebration for one Montgomery woman who turned 102-years-old.

Ms. Georgia Sankey was born on May 12th, 1919 and has lived in Montgomery her entire life. Her family and friends decided to celebrate the big day a little early so they could also wish her a Happy Mother’s Day.

“She still gets up, gets her breakfast and her coffee and is still in her right mind,” said Sankey’s daughter Katie Robinson. “She says it’s just a blessing to be here, you know, to see her kids, grandchildren, and great grands.”

To show their appreciation, family and friends took to the streets to celebrate the big day, holding a personnel drive-by car show in front of Sankey’s house.

“That’s all she talks about is the cars that pass by with the pretty rims, with the music, the pretty color cars,” Robinson said. “She loves watching the cars go by.”

“A lot of us don’t have grandparents no more and to celebrate a life like this, as long as she’s been living, that is a blessing,” said friend Taporchia Whitehurst driving one of the cars. “That’s why we had to come out here and do it.”

Sankey’s birthday parade quickly transformed into a yard party. Her magnetic energy pulled people out of their cars to chat and celebrate with her.

“She is blessing, and I thank God for her,” Robinson said.

Sankey has two twin daughters, as well as 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/09/montgomery-woman-celebrates-nd-birthday-mothers-day/

