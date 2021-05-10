Advertisement

Letters to Eli: cards of support requested for Jesup boy undergoing brain surgery

Eli Campbell, 9, of Jesup will be traveling to Savannah to undergo brain surgery. People across the country are sending him letters of support.(WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Support is pouring in for a nine-year-old boy in Jesup. Eli Campbell will soon head to the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah for brain surgery. His family is asking for your help in making his hospital stay a positive experience.

“Eli, hello from Hawaii,” reads Michelle Campbell, Eli’s mother. “Hope you feel better soon.”

Eli has been receiving greetings and well-wishes from across the country.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” Campbell reads on a card.

All to bring a smile to this sweet boy’s face.

“That one always makes me laugh,” said Eli.

Earlier this year, a cyst was found on the back of Eli’s brain. He’ll be traveling to Savannah to get it removed next week.

“This next surgery is going to be between three and five days, and then it’s a six to eight week recovery at home,” said Campbell.

From pen to paper, people across the country are sending words of encouragement.

“I also like this one too,” said Eli.

These cards and letters are extra special to Eli.

“I like letters,” said Eli.

He’s an aspiring mailman.

“A friend of mine and daddy’s up north drew him a postman Pikachu,” said Campbell.

Eli even got the chance to tour the Jesup Post Office. As you can see, there are hundreds of cards to sort through, and Eli is hoping to get one from you.

If you are interested in sending a card to Eli, you can send it to: Team Eli, 31 Cowboy Rd, Lot 3, Jesup, GA 31545.

