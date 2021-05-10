Advertisement

Ivey ‘hopes’ to sign medical marijuana bill after thorough review

By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey said she hopes to sign a medical marijuana bill after thoroughly reviewing it.

The Alabama Legislature approved a medical marijuana bill Thursday night.

“Well truly it’s a very emotional issue,” Ivey said Friday. “It was a thorough debate and yes, we will continue to review it. It helps some people but you just don’t want it to get out of control. But I hope after thoroughly reviewing it we can sign the bill.”

The bill would make marijuana legal medical treatment for about 10 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy.

SB46 requires a doctor to sign off that the patient has a condition that qualifies under the law. And patients would be required to hold a special card saying they are clear to use marijuana for medical purposes. That card could cost as much as $65.

After the Alabama Legislature approved it Thursday, Ivey’s office sent this statement: “As with any piece of legislation that reaches the governor’s desk, we look forward to thoroughly reviewing it. We apricate the debate from the Legislature on the topic. This is certainly an emotional issue. We are sensitive to that and will give it the diligence it deserves.”

