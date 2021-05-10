Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner and 21-year-old Ezekiel Vang
Sheriff: Man who kidnapped teen has violent history
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania...
What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?
Zack's Family Restaurant is forced to close their doors this Mother's Day due to being under...
Restaurants forced to adjust hours due to staffing

Latest News

Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem and multiple other locations Monday. Hamas claims...
Rocket sirens sound in Jerusalem
Montgomery woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day
Montgomery woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day
Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield...
Chunk of road shatters windshield after lightning hits I-10
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party
Saban, Barkley, others to help encourage COVID vaccine in Alabama
Saban, Barkley, others to help encourage COVID vaccine in Alabama