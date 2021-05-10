Advertisement

Incentive at Talladega Superspeedway for those 16 and up who get vaccinated

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday May 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health will offer an incentive for those 16 and up who get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.

Talladega Superspeedway will allow people age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the thrill of driving their car or truck on the 2.66-mile track. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a pace car at highway speed, including the 33-degree-high banks.

The event is sponsored by the Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

The vaccine will be administered by members of the Alabama National Guard, with a public health nurse present.

Afterward, participants at least 19 years old, with a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance will be able to take a couple laps around the legendary track.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/09/incentive-talladega-superspeedway-those-up-who-get-vaccinated/

