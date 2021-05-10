Gambling and gun rights bills to be decided on last day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on May 17 for the final day of the 2021 session.

Legislators could decide a number of controversial issues on the final day including a gambling bill, a proposal to ban gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors and a bill to forbid local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions.

A number of bills have already fallen by the wayside this session. Those include a bill to allow no-excuse absentee voting and another to change the state law protecting Confederate and other longstanding monuments.

