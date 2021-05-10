Advertisement

Gambling and gun rights bills to be decided on last day

Lawmakers approve Ivey's $1.8B coronavirus spending plan
Lawmakers approve Ivey's $1.8B coronavirus spending plan
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on May 17 for the final day of the 2021 session.

Legislators could decide a number of controversial issues on the final day including a gambling bill, a proposal to ban gender-affirming treatment for transgender minors and a bill to forbid local police officers from enforcing any new federal gun restrictions.

A number of bills have already fallen by the wayside this session. Those include a bill to allow no-excuse absentee voting and another to change the state law protecting Confederate and other longstanding monuments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/09/gambling-gun-rights-bills-be-decided-last-day/

