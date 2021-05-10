Dothan non-profit celebrates ten year anniversary during fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Living Hope Community Outreach Center opened its doors for the first time in May 2011.

In the decade sense, it’s mission has been to help the homeless community in the Wiregrass.

To mark the anniversary, the non profit is holding a Boston butt fundraiser.

Orders for a $40 butt can be placed now through May 23rd. Pick up dates are set for Friday, May 28th from 5-6 pm at Living Hope on 309 N. Lena Street and on Saturday, May 29th, from 5-6 p.m. at the Dothan Vineyard, 150 Bethlehem Road.

Money raised will help benefit the services the center provides to those in need.

“This money that we’re making is essential to be able to cover the things that we need to cover, especially food items. Because we give out a lot of food, not only to people in poverty, but people who are homeless. They depend on us. We make snack bags and we make lunch bags and stuff like that,” said Michelle Michel, coordinator at the Living Hope Community Outreach Center.

If you’re interested in purchasing a Boston butt, click visit their website here.

