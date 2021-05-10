Advertisement

Dothan non-profit celebrates ten year anniversary during fundraiser

Living Hope Boston Butt sale
Living Hope Boston Butt sale(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Living Hope Community Outreach Center opened its doors for the first time in May 2011.

In the decade sense, it’s mission has been to help the homeless community in the Wiregrass.

To mark the anniversary, the non profit is holding a Boston butt fundraiser.

Orders for a $40 butt can be placed now through May 23rd. Pick up dates are set for Friday, May 28th from 5-6 pm at Living Hope on 309 N. Lena Street and on Saturday, May 29th, from 5-6 p.m. at the Dothan Vineyard, 150 Bethlehem Road.

Money raised will help benefit the services the center provides to those in need.

“This money that we’re making is essential to be able to cover the things that we need to cover, especially food items. Because we give out a lot of food, not only to people in poverty, but people who are homeless. They depend on us. We make snack bags and we make lunch bags and stuff like that,” said Michelle Michel, coordinator at the Living Hope Community Outreach Center.

If you’re interested in purchasing a Boston butt, click visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Officers captured 21-year old Iziquel Pashenz Vang Monday after he led police on a two-state...
Kidnapper reportedly fled after crashing vehicle with abducted Slocomb teen
Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania...
What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?

Latest News

Salvation Army of Dothan
Celebrating National Salvation Army Week
Alabama Department of Labor
Governor Ivey announces end of participation in all federal pandemic unemployment programs
An Alabama artist is working to create monuments to honor the stories of three black women and...
Alabama artist creates monument to honor and inspire women
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state's new citizen's arrest law.
Kemp signs new citizen’s arrest legislation for Georgia