Celebrating National Salvation Army Week

Salvation Army of Dothan
Salvation Army of Dothan(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s National Salvation Army Week, a week set aside to honor the non-profit’s efforts in giving back to the community.

The Salvation Army of Dothan is holding several events in honor of the week.

On Tuesday, the corps is partnering with Life South Blood Center for a compassion blood drive. On Wednesday, the Salvation Army’s programs and services will be highlighted on social media.

Friday will mark a special day- Others Day- which will focus on encouraging your fellow neighbors through acts of kindness, like honoring a veteran or thanking a first responder.

“Our community is so involved in everything the Salvation Army does and we truly feel like we can’t do it without the community. So this is just a nice week to set aside to really focus on what we do and to be grateful and just say thank you to others,” said Captain Deanne Jones of the Salvation Army of Dothan.

Jones says certificates of honor will be presented throughout the week to the volunteers, agencies, and other groups that support the Salvation Army’s missions.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

