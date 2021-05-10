Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Slocomb teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Amber Alert has been issued for a Geneva County teen who authorities say has been kidnapped. She is 16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner, taken from her Slocomb home mid-afternoon Sunday.

16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner and 21-year-old Ezekiel Vang (ALEA)

An investigation has revealed she was abducted at gunpoint by 21-year old Ezekiel Vang, who is described as her former boyfriend from Tallahassee, Florida. Geneva County Sheriff’s investigators also believe he hid in a wooded area near her home beforehand.

Vang is wearing a long black sleeve shirt, Army style pants, black gloves, and a hat while Ms. Varner is wearing blue jean overall cutoffs and a while shirt, per the Amber Alert.

They are believed to be traveling in a gray 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spider convertible bearing Alabama license plate 34CH906.

Varner is white and Vang bi-racial, the Amber Alert stated.

Anyone with information should dial 911 or the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 864-6947 immediately.

