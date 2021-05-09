Wine industry looks forward to new Alabama law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wine industry in Alabama is ready to take new steps after recent legislation will allow them to deliver.

The law to allow wine, liquor and beer delivery goes into effect October 1, and one of the rules is expected to help local wineries.

Under the new Alabama law, you can’t order wine from out-of-state, so no California wine club membership. Among those who will be able to deliver are Alabama grocery stores, liquor stores, breweries and you guessed it, wineries.

There are about 20 wineries in Alabama and they’re excited to expand their businesses in October, and the Alabama Winemakers Association tells me they’re already planning wine festivals, where they previously weren’t allowed to sell their wine directly to consumers either.

“It’s really going to be great, for all of our wineries, they have the opportunity to make more money, grow and prosper, it’s really going to be a game changer and I am really excited,” Kimberly Bearden, president of the Alabama Winemakers Association said.

There are three wineries within 30 miles of Birmingham including Corbin Farms Winery, Morgan Creek Vineyards, and Ozan Winery and YH Distillery.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.