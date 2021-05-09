Advertisement

Rain Chances Returning Again

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
SYNOPSIS – A few more clouds have moved in across the Wiregrass for our Mother’s Day, but we’re still seeing plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. We’ll switch back into an unsettled pattern for the start of the new work week, as multiple waves of rain will move across the region through Thursday. We’ll dry out once again by the end of the week. Highs will range between the lower 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds, slight rain chance late. Low near 67°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the morning. High near 81°. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 83° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 78° 60%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 61° High: 73° 30%

FRI: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 56° High: 78°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 80°

SUN: Sunny with a few high clouds.  Low: 60° High: 84°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S to SW at 10 kts. Seas 2 feet.

