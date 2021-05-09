Advertisement

Early County road closing as $1.14 million bridge replacement project starts

Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will close Monday, May 10, for replacement of the...
Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will close Monday, May 10, for replacement of the weight-posted Sowhatchee Creek bridge.(Courtesy: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The $1.14 million Sowhatchee Creek bridge replacement project will begin Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

As a result, Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will be closed for 120 calendar days. Detour signs will be posted. 

This project comes through funding provided by GDOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program, which replaces deficient bridges that are not on the state route system, which are typically small bridges on county roads.

According to GDOT, Construction is accelerated due to the use of prefabricated elements.

The Sowhatchee Creek bridge was built in 1957 and is located about two miles southeast of Hilton.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert canceled for kidnapped Slocomb teen
16-year-old Jada Yvonne Varner and 21-year-old Ezekiel Vang
Sheriff: Man who kidnapped teen has violent history
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania...
What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?
Zack's Family Restaurant is forced to close their doors this Mother's Day due to being under...
Restaurants forced to adjust hours due to staffing

Latest News

Montgomery woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day
Montgomery woman celebrates 102nd birthday and Mother’s Day
Walton County firefighters say a chunk of the road flew through a pickup truck’s windshield...
Chunk of road shatters windshield after lightning hits I-10
Saban, Barkley, others to help encourage COVID vaccine in Alabama
Saban, Barkley, others to help encourage COVID vaccine in Alabama
(Source: Pixabay)
Child tax credits begin in July, IRS urging people with children to file returns ASAP
Scrap vehicles catch fire at Troy recycling center
Scrap vehicles catch fire at Troy recycling center