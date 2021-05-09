Early County road closing as $1.14 million bridge replacement project starts

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The $1.14 million Sowhatchee Creek bridge replacement project will begin Monday, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

As a result, Damascus Hilton Road in Early County will be closed for 120 calendar days. Detour signs will be posted.

This project comes through funding provided by GDOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program, which replaces deficient bridges that are not on the state route system, which are typically small bridges on county roads.

According to GDOT, Construction is accelerated due to the use of prefabricated elements.

The Sowhatchee Creek bridge was built in 1957 and is located about two miles southeast of Hilton.

