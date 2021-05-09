Advertisement

Alabama teen with rare cancer dies days after community’s touching rally

Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
Maddie McClendon passes away from ovarian cancer at 18-years-old
By Bryan Henry, WSFA and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Just days after being welcomed home by the Dadeville community, Maddie McClendon has passed away. She was 18-years-old.

McClendon died Saturday afternoon, seven months after being diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. On Wednesday, the community welcomed her home for the final time with an escort and prayer circle in front of the family home.

McClendon was a freshman at Auburn University when she became ill in October.

