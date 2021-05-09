Alabama is extending at-home vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an effort to get COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, the state is now expanding to at-home vaccinations.

As of Saturday night, more than 1.5 million Alabamians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state dashboard.

Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said it’s important to think about those unable to leave their homes or with inadequate transportation.

During the early months of the rollout, Landers said giving at-home vaccinations wasn’t possible because of the storage requirements for the vaccines, but that’s now changed.

“Carefully planned so that we don’t waste additional doses of vaccine. One of the ways this has been done is if we had doses left after multi-dose use, then we were able to use that,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

If you’d like to get a vaccine at home Landers said to sign up with your at-home care service, and they will handle the rest.

