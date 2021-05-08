Advertisement

Staying Sunny and Warm

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures return to the Wiregrass once again for the start of our Mother’s Day weekend. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday along with warmer temperatures. The pattern turns unsettled once again for the start of the new work week with plenty of clouds and plenty of rain chances as well. Highs will hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Clouds increase late. Low near 56°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clouds increasing. Low near 67°. Winds SSW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 83° 40%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 78° 60%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 64° High: 76° 30%

FRI: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78°

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 57° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

