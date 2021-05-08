Advertisement

BHB Bash raises awareness of mental health issues during downtown event

BHB Foundation
BHB Foundation(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you were near downtown Dothan Saturday afternoon, you probably heard blaring sounds of music. The Plant was full of people enjoying the venue with family-friendly concerts.

The event, however, wasn’t your typical get-together. It was all part of the second annual BHB Bash, which raises awareness of stigmas surrounding mental health with hopes of preventing suicide.

The BHB Bash is organized by the Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation, and honors Barfield who passed away a few years ago.

The bash included musical entertainment, a silent auction, food trucks, and kids zone.

“We feel so supported by the community and hope that through this event, we really can go with our mission of building hope, breaking silence, and healing pain. And getting the word out there that its not wrong to ask for help when you have mental issues and youre struggling with, whether it be anxiety or depression or anything,” said BHB board member Lea Haisten.

All proceeds raised will benefit the agencies that support the mission of the foundation. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo Phil Gruver poses for a photograph with his Pennsylvania...
What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?
Zack's Family Restaurant is forced to close their doors this Mother's Day due to being under...
Restaurants forced to adjust hours due to staffing
Fazoli's had to change hours to 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. due to being understaffed.
Fast food businesses take hit from being understaffed
(Source: Pexel/stock image)
Alabama Legislature drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana
(Source: City of Enterprise)
Enterprise announces leadership change at Fire Department

Latest News

There is a large police presence in a north Montgomery neighborhood.
2 MPD officers shot in north Montgomery
JOBS
Restaurants suffer from staffing issues - WTVY News 4
Zack's Family Restaurant is forced to close their doors this Mother's Day due to being under...
Restaurants forced to adjust hours due to staffing
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 50721 5 pm
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 50721 5 pm