BHB Bash raises awareness of mental health issues during downtown event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you were near downtown Dothan Saturday afternoon, you probably heard blaring sounds of music. The Plant was full of people enjoying the venue with family-friendly concerts.

The event, however, wasn’t your typical get-together. It was all part of the second annual BHB Bash, which raises awareness of stigmas surrounding mental health with hopes of preventing suicide.

The BHB Bash is organized by the Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation, and honors Barfield who passed away a few years ago.

The bash included musical entertainment, a silent auction, food trucks, and kids zone.

“We feel so supported by the community and hope that through this event, we really can go with our mission of building hope, breaking silence, and healing pain. And getting the word out there that its not wrong to ask for help when you have mental issues and youre struggling with, whether it be anxiety or depression or anything,” said BHB board member Lea Haisten.

All proceeds raised will benefit the agencies that support the mission of the foundation. For more information, click here.

