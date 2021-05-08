Advertisement

2 MPD officers shot in north Montgomery

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
There is a large police presence in a north Montgomery neighborhood.
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two officers have been wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Williams says while working the shooting scene, a secondary scene was located in the 3000 block of Tyler Court. At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Angency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Details about the suspect involved in the shooting have not been released.

