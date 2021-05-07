Wild Adventures sees successful season start, announces new fall event

VALDOSTA Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is starting its new season with a bang.

Park officials said this has been their biggest opening season yet and with its success, the park decided to do something new for visitors this year.

“We know our guests and our families are always looking for something new and fun and exciting, different to do so this fall, we decided to bring that to the table with Great Pumpkin Luminight,” said Adam Floyd, communications manager at Wild Adventures.

Coming this fall starting Sept. 24 and through Oct. 31, park officials said it’ll feature “larger-than-life” pumpkin sculptures across the park.

The event is already seen in other sister properties, including Dollywood in Tennessee.

Floyd said it was recognized as one of the best Halloween events in the country in 2019.

The family-friendly experience is a $700,000 investment for the park.

“Since Wild Adventures opened for our 2021 season back in April, we have experienced one of the best starts to our season that we’ve ever had. There’s a lot of demand for fun and adventure,” said Floyd.

Floyd said the number of park visitors is nearing to those in 2019.

With the increased attendance, there’s a shortage in staffing.

The park is seeking to hire about 300 employees for all different departments.

They are currently offering a $500 bonus.

