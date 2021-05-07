Advertisement

What will it take to get a Medical Marijuana Card in Alabama?

By Cassie Fambro, WBRC
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Medical Marijuana Program’s passage in the Alabama state legislation, today moves legalization forward, sending it to Governor Ivey’s desk for signing.

In order to meet eligibility to get medical marijuana, you’ll need to go through steps to get clearance.

Already legal in 38 other states, Alabama would look to other systems already in place.

Harvard Professor Dr. Peter Gripsoon says the first step is physician approval.

“In many states, doctors require a certain amount of training,” Dr. Gripsoon said.

That training would include learning Alabama’s rules for the 20 conditions that would qualify for medical cannabis.

“They don’t prescribe it because it’s not a pharmaceutical product but they can certify patients and the patients are allowed to go to a dispensary,” said Dr. Gripsoon.

Alabama’s law proposes their Cannabis cards would cost no more than $65, and it could be used at 12 dispensaries in the state.

Dr. Gripsoon says Alabama’s decision mirrors the rest of the country.

“94 percent of Americans support legal access to medical marijuana, including majorities of democrats, independents and republicans,” noted Dr. Gripsoon.

The shift in Alabama can be traced back to the now expired Carly’s law allowing research for epilepsy.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/06/what-will-it-take-get-medical-marijuana-card-alabama/

