Uninsured Alabamians more likely to die from COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research indicates that 38 percent of Alabamians who have died from COVID-19 were insured.

That data comes from Families USA, a Washington D.C.-based health advocacy nonprofit organization.

While there are a lot of pieces to vaccine hesitancy, one of them is lack of access to healthcare.

At least one in ten Alabamians don’t have health insurance and thousands don’t qualify for Medicaid under the current requirements, leaving a gap in coverage. The pandemic has exposed that gap in a unique way, in fact if you Google Alabama insurance, the first result is “how much is a COVID test for the uninsured.”

Without a primary care physician, Alabama Arise says patients are far less likely to have gotten information about COVID treatment and even vaccines.

“There’s the constant challenge of how to avoid needing healthcare, how to avoid going to the doctor and incurring payments you quite possibly can’t make,” explained Alabama Arise’s Director Jim Carnes.

Health experts want to reiterate that vaccines are free.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/06/uninsured-alabamians-more-likely-die-covid-/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.