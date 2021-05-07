Unbeatable May Weather is Here!

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies and much drier air will continue to filter into the Wiregrass through the day today. Cloud coverage gradually returns through the weekend, then showers and thunderstorms return by the next work week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to as warm as the middle 80s by the end of the weekend. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY – Sunny and breezy. High near 77°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 51°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few high clouds. High near 81°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 51° High: 81°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 87°

MON: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

WED: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 80° 60%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 78° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

