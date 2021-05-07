Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Eufaula shooting

Joseph McArthur Richardson, 47, of Eufaula has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting.(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Press Release: Eufaula Police Department
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A suspect has been arrested in the 6 May attempted murder of a Eufaula man.

Joseph McArthur Richardson, 47, of Eufaula has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a 3200-block business on South Eufaula Avenue Thursday, 6 May 2021. Richardson is charged with Attempted Murder (13A-4-2). During the incident, a 45-year-old male received a gunshot wound to the upper body and is currently in critical condition in an Atlanta hospital.

Richardson was developed as a suspect and arrested at the Eufaula Police Department Friday morning. The shooting is still under investigation. Richardson is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

