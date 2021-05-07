Police: Man shot at Eufaula business

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting.

Police responded to a shooting call at a business in the 3200 block of South Eufaula Avenue around 1:45 p.m. The exact business was not released.

Officers said a man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Medical Center Barbour via private vehicle.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

