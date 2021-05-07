On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday was a big day for Geneva County’s Colby Fuller.

The senior signed to continue his basketball career not too far from home at Enterprise State Community College.

Fuller was a key piece in the Bulldogs run to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances averaging 11 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from deep. The 6′6″ senior was also key on defense picking up nearly two blocks per game.

He hopes to bring his same work ethic to the Boll Weevils.

“You have to be a good teammate and you have to be able to space the floor,” said Fuller. “I hope to be a slasher, shooter. Coach Williams is a great man. I can’t wait to get in touch with him and learn from him.”

