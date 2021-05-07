Advertisement

On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State

By Justin McNelley
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday was a big day for Geneva County’s Colby Fuller.

The senior signed to continue his basketball career not too far from home at Enterprise State Community College.

Fuller was a key piece in the Bulldogs run to back-to-back Elite Eight appearances averaging 11 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from deep. The 6′6″ senior was also key on defense picking up nearly two blocks per game.

He hopes to bring his same work ethic to the Boll Weevils.

“You have to be a good teammate and you have to be able to space the floor,” said Fuller. “I hope to be a slasher, shooter. Coach Williams is a great man. I can’t wait to get in touch with him and learn from him.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
Geneva County man killed in ATV accident
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman tackled by Arkansas police after 10-mile chase
A crash in Walton County left a man dead and three injured.
One dead, three injured in Walton County crash

Latest News

On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State
On the dotted line: Colby Fuller signs with Enterprise State
Cottonwood baseball back in Class 2A Quarterfinals
Cottonwood baseball back in Class 2A Quarterfinals
Cottonwood baseball back in Class 2A Quarterfinals
Cottonwood baseball back in Class 2A Quarterfinals
Touch ‘Em All: Providence Christian’s Reed Lindor
Touch ‘Em All: Providence Christian’s Reed Lindor