Man arrested in Troy capital murder case

Tevin Griffin is charged in the death of Ca’Darious Varquez Starks.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have arrested a suspect in a capital murder case.

Officers found the victim dead in a home on Cactus Lane Wednesday afternoon. Police identified him as 19-year-old Ca’Darious Varquez Starks.

Police say multiple gunshots had been fired into the residence. At least one of those rounds struck Starks and is believed to have caused his death.

Starks’ body was sent to a state lab for an autopsy.

27-year-old Tevin Griffin was developed as a suspect. He was found in Brundidge Thursday morning and taken to the Troy Police Department for questioning.

Griffin was then charged with capital murder. He is being held in the Pike County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

