Advertisement

Is it safe for the return of summer festivals?

By Brittany Dionne, WBRC
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer and festivals seem to go hand in hand. And after a year of cancellations and modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several festivals were coming back in 2021, but was it safe to attend?

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said with the state’s mask order expired and all COVID-19 precautions planned for expiration by July 6, it would come down to personal responsibility, whether someone chose to wear a mask or social distance.

However, there were ways to get around wearing a mask in certain situations, according to Landers. She said if you’re fully vaccinated, attending an outdoor event is safe.

“If you are vaccinated, even if you’re around people who are not vaccinated, you can feel more comfortable going without a mask,” said Landers.

For those who were unvaccinated you’d be putting yourself and those around you at risk.

Landers said to still take precautions like social distancing and washing your hands, especially if you’re around unvaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/06/is-it-safe-return-summer-festivals/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman tackled by Arkansas police after 10-mile chase
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
Fazoli's had to change hours to 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. due to being understaffed.
Fast food businesses take hit from being understaffed
Judge strikes down CDC halt on evictions; what Alabamians need to know
Judge strikes down CDC halt on evictions; what Alabamians need to know
File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder

Latest News

FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator...
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks
Lack of insurance and vaccine hesitancy
Uninsured Alabamians more likely to die from COVID-19
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a medical worker poses with a vial of the...
WHO panel OKs emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Vaccine Update
Alabama NAACP offering chance to win $1,000 with vaccination