Is it safe for the return of summer festivals?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer and festivals seem to go hand in hand. And after a year of cancellations and modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several festivals were coming back in 2021, but was it safe to attend?

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said with the state’s mask order expired and all COVID-19 precautions planned for expiration by July 6, it would come down to personal responsibility, whether someone chose to wear a mask or social distance.

However, there were ways to get around wearing a mask in certain situations, according to Landers. She said if you’re fully vaccinated, attending an outdoor event is safe.

“If you are vaccinated, even if you’re around people who are not vaccinated, you can feel more comfortable going without a mask,” said Landers.

For those who were unvaccinated you’d be putting yourself and those around you at risk.

Landers said to still take precautions like social distancing and washing your hands, especially if you’re around unvaccinated individuals.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/06/is-it-safe-return-summer-festivals/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.