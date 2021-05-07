History making lawmaker seeking another office

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Outside Alabama’s statehouse Thursday, State Senator Gerald Allen could be seen testing a microphone and centering the podium. He had special interest in a political announcement about to be made.

A few minutes later his son, State Representative Wes Allen, strolled to that podium and told enthusiastic Republican colleagues he is running for Alabama Secretary of State.

“There’s no office with more impact on our elections,” he said.

Running is a crap shoot for Allen because, if he loses, he will be out of Montgomery. The reason is because his first and only term as state representative will end next year, the same time he will be on the secretary of state ballot.

Before becoming a state lawmaker Allen, who lives in Troy, served about a decade as Pike County Probate Judge.

“I’ve run 18 elections without a single error,” he said.

As secretary of state, he would become Alabama’s top election official.

“I’m not going to need on-the-job training. I will be able to protect the integrity and security of our elections from day one,” he promised.

Representative Wes Allen and Senator Gerald Allen are the first father and son duo to serve in Alabama’s legislature.

Current Secretary of State John Merrill, serving his second term, cannot seek reelection.

Ken Curtis is an investigative and political reporter with a broadcasting career spanning more than 50 years. He can be reached at ken@wtvy.com.

