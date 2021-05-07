Advertisement

Governor Ivey to participate in Alabama police memorial service

By Press Release: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's Office
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (Press Release) – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service.

The lives of Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Officer William Buechner, Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Investigator Dornell Cousette, Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III, Officer Nick O’Rear, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Assistant Chief Gail Green and Sergeant Parnell Guyton will be honored.

Joining the governor will be Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama State FOP President Everette Johnson and Vice President Ron Leek, as well as Alabama FOP officials and loved ones of the fallen members of law enforcement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 AM CDT on the South Lawn of the State Capitol.

WTVY will live stream the ceremony on this story starting at 11 AM CDT.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman tackled by Arkansas police after 10-mile chase
A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Caught on camera: Couple beaten near bus stop while on Florida vacation
File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
Judge strikes down CDC halt on evictions; what Alabamians need to know
Judge strikes down CDC halt on evictions; what Alabamians need to know
Geneva County man killed in ATV accident

Latest News

(Source: City of Enterprise)
Enterprise announces leadership change at Fire Department
Math Worksheet
Gov. Ivey signs bill for incentive pay for math, science teachers
Terry Everett Hall on the Troy University, Dothan campus
Troy-Dothan commencement set for May 16 at Dothan Civic Center
Weekly work search requirements return for Ga. unemployment