Governor Ivey to participate in Alabama police memorial service

MONTGOMERY, Ala (Press Release) – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service.

The lives of Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Officer William Buechner, Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Investigator Dornell Cousette, Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III, Officer Nick O’Rear, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Assistant Chief Gail Green and Sergeant Parnell Guyton will be honored.

Joining the governor will be Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama State FOP President Everette Johnson and Vice President Ron Leek, as well as Alabama FOP officials and loved ones of the fallen members of law enforcement.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 AM CDT on the South Lawn of the State Capitol.

WTVY will live stream the ceremony on this story starting at 11 AM CDT.

