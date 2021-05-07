Advertisement

Floral bouquets expected to be pricier this Mother’s Day

By Jessie Gibson, WTVM
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With flowers in short supply, Mother’s Day bouquets are expected to be pricier this year.

House of Blair Florist on Genetian Boulevard in Columbus is already putting together floral arrangements for customers for the holiday.

According to owner Miriam McEntire, they are still facing many of the same challenges they faced the last Mother’s Day because of COVID-19, but this year struggling to fulfill exact orders because of the floral shortage.

“I mean its been definitely different, logistics have been difficult because the shipments have not been coming in timely which puts us behind especially if you are picking a recipe,” said Miriam McEntire, Owner of House of Blair Florist. “So just be aware that we will have lots of beautiful flowers but they may not always look 100 percent like the picture but we will do our best to do so.”

McEntire says since Mother’s Day is now two days, to go ahead and put those orders in now if you haven’t done so yet.

