Enterprise announces leadership change at Fire Department

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper will make an announcement of a leadership change at the city’s fire department.

The announcement is being made at 11:30 AM CDT at the City’s Central Fire Station.

Fire Chief Byron Herring will also be present for the news conference.

Enterprise Fire Department Chief Byron Herring
Enterprise Fire Department Chief Byron Herring(WTVY News 4)

According to city officials, a significant leadership change will be taking place in a few short weeks.

WTVY News 4 will live stream the news conference on the video player attached to this story starting at 11:30 AM CDT.

