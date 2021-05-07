Enterprise announces leadership change at Fire Department
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper will make an announcement of a leadership change at the city’s fire department.
The announcement is being made at 11:30 AM CDT at the City’s Central Fire Station.
Fire Chief Byron Herring will also be present for the news conference.
According to city officials, a significant leadership change will be taking place in a few short weeks.
WTVY News 4 will live stream the news conference on the video player attached to this story starting at 11:30 AM CDT.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.