Donalsonville Fire Rescue uses hydraulic tool to extract child stuck in playground equipment

Donalsonville Fire Rescue saved the day after a 3-year-old got his leg trapped in playground equipment Thursday.(Donalsonville Fire Rescue)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT
DONALSON, Ga. (WCTV) - Donalsonville Fire Rescue saved the day after a 3-year-old got his leg trapped in playground equipment Thursday.

In a Facebook published by DFR, the agency said a hydraulic tool was used to extricate the child from the equipment. Local bystanders, Donalsonville Police officers, Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies, and Grady EMS personnel also jumped in to assist.

Posted by Donalsonville Fire Rescue on Friday, May 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

