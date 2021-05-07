Combat wounded veteran gifted home in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sergeant 1st Class John Goudie was wounded during a combat mission while serving in Afghanistan, ultimately losing a leg.

Thursday, the community showed their gratitude for his sacrifice.

With the help of Building Homes for Heroes, in partnership with Holiday Builders, the Goudies broke ground on their brand new home gifted to them.

“I think it provides an opportunity to actually live the second part of my life,” SFC Goudie said. “And make a forever home for our children.”

The organization that spearheaded the project was founded in order to thank veterans who have been injured in the line of duty.

“Building Homes for Heroes is a national nonprofit,” Kim Valdyke, the Director of Construction for Building Homes for Heroes, said. “We build and renovate homes around the country, and we gift them mortgage-free to wounded veterans that have served post 9/11.”

It partners with local builders who want to help these veterans as well, and the hope of Holiday Builders is that this home will be a place for the Goudies to call home for many years to come.

“I hope that it gives people a sense of belonging,” David Armacost, the Area Director for Holiday Builders, said. “Gives them a feeling that not only have they not been forgotten but that we care about what they did and we care about their dedication to the country and protecting our freedoms and liberties.”

The home is expected to be completed later this year.

