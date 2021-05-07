ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Change is coming to the Enterprise Fire Department after nearly half a century.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce our long-time fire chief Byron Herring will be retiring,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper announced on Friday.

After 47 years and 7 months with the department and more than 27 years as chief, Byron Herring is riding off into the sunset after serving the community he has lived in his entire life.

“It’s great to be honored to be able to do that,” said chief Herring. “Sometimes you have to deal with people that you know in emergency situations and that’s where some of the downfalls of growing up in a small town and most of your family lives there too but on the flipside of that they it can be the other way around and you can also be there for your family or someone you know, and they like to see a friendly face.”

Some of his fondest memories have been personal accomplishments but he added those would not have been reached without the work of his department.

“Being honored to be fire chief of the year for the state and being appointed as fire chief in 1994.” Herring added.

Captain Chris Davis has been with the department for nearly three decades witnessing all chief Herring’s accomplishments as chief.

“He’s been a phenomenal chief he’s been a great influence and everything you see in this department he’s been a part of as well staffed as we are the equipment do, we have everything,” Captain Davis said.

As for Herring’s predecessor, finding a replacement will be no easy task.

“We will never be able to fill the shoes of chief Herring,’ Cooper continued. “Of course, we will appoint a new fire chief, and we are hoping that from that point the person that comes into this office will continue to have unity.”

Herring knows he’s equipped Enterprise Fire for the future

“On May 28th when I go home this department is in good shape.” Herring finished. “They’re in good shape.”

There will be a formal retirement ceremony for chief Herring on May 26th and his last day as chief will be May 28th.

