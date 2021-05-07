Birmingham Brings Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic to City This Fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - College football is coming back in a big way in Birmingham this fall. This week, the Birmingham City Council voted to bring the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic to the Magic City for the first time, approving $500,000 in incentives and in-kind support.

The game has been played in Columbus, Georgia since the 1930s. Birmingham had planned to make a historic move by hosting the game last year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel.

Council president William Parker says the week of events leading up to the ballgame will end with a huge weekend for college football fans. “October 9th, we’re expecting, about 100,000 fans to be within the city of Birmingham” says Parker.

“We have a UAB game being played, a Miles (College) homecoming, as well as this game between Morehouse and Tuskegee”.

By approving a three year deal with the opportunity to extend the contract, Parker says he expects the Morehouse-Tuskegee game as well as the Magic City Classic to be played at Legion field for years and years to come.

