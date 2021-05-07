Alabama NAACP offering chance to win $1,000 with vaccination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama NAACP is trying to boost COVID-19 vaccinations among younger people by offering a chance to win $1,000 for getting a shot.

The civil rights organization this week began promoting a program to offer anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 a chance to receive $1,000 if they complete the vaccination process between May 1 and June 21.

That means getting two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson dose.

President Bernard Simelton says the organization is doing what it can to encourage people to get vaccinated.

