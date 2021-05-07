A Beautiful Weekend Ahead With Cool Mornings

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Tonight will be the coolest of the next week, with temperatures falling to the lower 50s. Dry weather remains intact until Monday when rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms possible. The wetter pattern will give us off and on chances of rain Monday through Thursday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 56. Winds. N 5 miles per hour

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 77. Winds S 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 53°. Winds Light SW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 56° High: 87° 0%

MON: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Storms Likely. Low: 67° High: 83° 70%

TUES: Partly Sunny. Chance of Storms. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers. Low: 65° High: 78° 60%

THURS: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms: Low: 64° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Mostly Sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop. Winds ESE 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

