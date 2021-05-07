5-hour Montgomery softball game breaks numerous state, national records

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One glance at the box score and you’d think the 46-45 final was the result of a pretty close football game. But those numbers are eyepopping when you consider they’re from a high school softball game!

Multiple records were broken during the matchup at Lagoon Park in Montgomery, which you would expect from a game that lasted nearly five hours!

The runs were racked up Wednesday during the 6A Area 3 tournament in which Park Crossing Thunderbirds beat the Sidney Lanier Poets by a one run.

The teams made 91 combined runs, breaking the Alabama High School Athletic Association fast pitch record for a single game that was set back in 2019 at 89.

In fact, the 45 runs by the Poets as the losing team set its own AHSAA state record and now ranks second nationally in the NFHS, National Federation of State High School Associations.

Based on NFHS records, the Park Crossing/Lanier game featured the third-most runs ever scored in a softball game.

And there were other records that were toppled including:

Most walks combined - 65

Most walks by one team - Lanier had 42 while Park Crossing had 23

Most hit-by-pitch (HBP) for two teams (29) - Park Crossing had 16 while Lanier had 13

Most runs batted in (RBIs) for two teams (68) - Park Crossing had 35 while Lanier had 33

As they say, records are made to be broken. This game knocked down a few!

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/06/hour-montgomery-softball-game-breaks-numerous-state-national-records/

