Sunshine returns today

SYNOPSIS – Thursday is starting off on the quiet side, the rain has moved out of the area leaving us with some nice conditions through the weekend. Humidity will be lower over the next few days as well. Clouds will clear out this afternoon and temperatures will make it up to around 80 degrees. Sunshine for Friday and cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. Mother’s Day weekend looks dry and warm, rain chances return for Monday of next week.

TODAY – Morning clouds, PM sun. High near 80°. Winds NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 57°. Winds NW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Sunny, cooler. High near 77°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 87°

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 78° 50%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 78° 30%

FRI: Cloudy. Low: 57° High: 80°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

