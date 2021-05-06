NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Prattville Tuesday

Advertisement

By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed that a tornado caused damage in Prattville during Tuesday’s severe storms.

The NWS said damage in the Cobbs Ford Road area was the result of an EF-1 tornado.

There are multiple reports of damage in Autauga County after severe storms made their way across the state Tuesday.

Autauga County Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett said their office has at least six pages worth of damage reports. Residents also reported downed trees and power lines.

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson said Cobbs Ford Road from Highway 143 to Interstate 65 in Prattville is closed until further notice due to debris. South Edgewood to Edgewood Road is also closed.

In addition to the Prattville tornado, the weather service has also confirmed an EF-0 tornado in north Perry County into west Chilton County.

